Man charged with attempted murder—allegedly assaults wife with hammer and cuts own throat

ronPARK

staff writer

A man has been charged with second degree attempted murder after allegedly assaulting his wife with a hammer and then cutting his own throat in a October 20 domestic incident in the Cedar Grove area.

Henry Chatten, age unavailable, was arraigned on that charge Thursday in Carroll County General Sessions Court, where his bond was set at $200,000.

According to Sheriff Andy Dickson, Chatten is currently undergoing mental evaluation at an area mental health facility.

The Sheriff’s Department received a call from Chatten shortly before 1 a.m. on October 20, during which Bruce told officers that he thought he had just killed his wife.

Deputies responded to 7964 Highway 104, where Chatten and his wife, Sandra Chatten, 27, had been living in a travel trailer beside a house.

Deputies found Henry Chatten outside the travel trailer with a self-inflicted wound to the throat.

Sandra Chatten was found inside the camper suffering from a life-threatening head wound believed to be caused by being struck violently in the head with a hammer.

Sandra Chatten was airlifted to an area medical facility, where she was still listed as being in critical condition at press time Monday evening.

Henry Chatten was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon, where he was treated for his injury and released into the custody of law enforcement.

Also found at the scene were four children ages 5 to 16 inside the house next to the camper.

Dickson said he is fairly sure that all four children were asleep at the time of the assault since they had to be awakened by deputies and seemed to have no knowledge of what had happened next door.

According to Dickson, the children stayed for a couple of hours with a family at a nearby residence until they were taken into custody by officials with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. They have since been released into the custody of out-of- state relatives.

Dickson said that he is not giving out any information regarding the current location of the children, Sandra Chatten, or Henry Chatten due to safety concerns.

