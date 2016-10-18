Trezevant approved for $509,000 grant for water improvements

ronPARK

staff writer

The Town of Trezevant has been approved for a $509,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to make improvements to the town’s water system.

The Board of Alderman was advised of the grant approval during the October 11 meeting.

According to assistant town recorder Jeff Goad, the money will be used to replace old leaking water lines and make other improvements aimed at reducing water loss.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Trezevant Vice Mayor Bobby Blaylock traveled to Nashville, where he accepted the grant check on behalf of the town from Governor Bill Haslam and Ted Townsend, chief operating officer with the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development.

In related business on October 11, the board unanimously passed a budget amendment ordinance to account for the CDBG money on a first reading.

In other business, the board:

•Declared two old police cars as surplus property to be sold on govdeals.com.

•Acknowledged the scheduled one-year pay increase for Trezevant Police Officer Nicholas Roberts.

•Scheduled this year’s Trezevant Christmas Parade for Monday night, Dec. 12. An alternate date of Thursday, Dec. 15 was set in case of bad weather.

•Rescheduled the next regular meeting for Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

•Honored the memory of former alderman and mayor James Gilliam, who recently died. Gilliam resigned from his position as alderman back in May due to poor health.

Email Ron

